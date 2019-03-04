Huawei P30 Pro official teaser confirms 10x optical zoom camera News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone will ship with the latest Android version, i.e, the Android Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9.0 skin on top.

Huawei was expected to launch its upcoming flagship P30 series during the MWC 2019 event which was held last month in Barcelona, Spain. However, the Chinese tech giant changed its plan and announced that the next Huawei flagship smartphone series will be launched later in March this year. The latest flagship Huawei series comprising of the P30, P30 Pro and the P30 Lite has been leaked online ahead of its official launch a number of times.

By now, we have an insight into the specifications and features that the upcoming flagship smartphone lineup will be offering. Recently, the Huawei P30 Pro was leaked in the form of hands-on images revealing the camera design of the device. Now, the smartphone has made it to the web again, however, this time in the form of the official teaser by the tech giant itself. The latest teaser indicates an imminent launch.

The Huawei P30 Pro previous leaks suggested that the device might offer a 10x optical zoom feature in its primary camera setup. The same is suggested by the latest teaser shared by Huawei which was initially spotted by MyDrivers. The animated teaser shared by the company also confirms the March 26 launch of the Huawei P30 series. With the 10x optical zoom feature, the Huawei P30 Pro will be able to capture images with ample detailing and clarity.

As for the previous leaks that made to the web, the Huawei P30 Pro is tipped to sport an OLED display panel that will have an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone will ship with the latest Android version, i.e, the Android Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9.0 skin on top. In the processor department, there will be a company's in-house flagship Kirin 980 chipset which will be clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will feature a triple-lens primary camera setup and will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery.