Huawei P30 Pro owners in India rewarded with VIP customer services News oi-Rohit Arora Huawei P30 Pro comes at a premium price-point of Rs. 71,990. The smartphone boasts a Leica-powered 4-lens camera setup

Huawei P30 Pro owners in India can now enjoy some premium VIP services. The company has announced an exclusive service programme for flagship smartphone owners in India owing to an overwhelming response to the Huawei P30 Pro. Huawei P30 Pro was unveiled on in India at a premium price tag of Rs. 71,990.

Under the VIP services scheme, Huawei P30 Pro owners will get effortless and free pick and drop service for their flagship smartphone across India. The Chinese tech giant also said that P30 Pro owners will also get to experience record speed turnaround time with fast and best-in-class repair time in case they are facing any issues with their handsets.

Besides, there will be no token system for customer service at any of the Huawei's exclusive service centres for P30 Pro owners. These priority services will be available across the brand's service network in India.

Huawei P30 Pro owners can avail the VIP service online by connecting with the Huawei service team via dedicated IVR/ toll-free number. Customers using Huawei P30 Pro can also book an appointment through the Hi Care App pre-installed on the handsets. Besides, you can also signup for VIP services via the Huawei official website.

Huawei made it clear that the offer is applicable for all variants of the Huawei P30 Pro devices, irrespective of the purchase method, online or retail. The company's spokesperson- Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India also informed that as long as the customers have purchased the specific device model, they are eligible to avail the VIP services within the specified warranty period.

Notably, the same VIP services are also offered to Huawei Mate20 Pro consumers.

Huawei P30 Pro features a Leica-powered camera setup that works on Huawei's 4th gen. ISP and newly developed algorithms. The quad-lens camera setup features a 40MP primary camera with Huawei's SuperSpectrum sensor. The 1/1.7-inch sensor introduces world's first RYYB color array filter. The 40MP Leica powered lens is paired with a 20MP ultra-wide angle lens. Next in line is an 8MP telephoto lens that works on F/3.4 aperture value and offers 125mm-equivalent focal length. The camera also boasts a TOF camera to sense the depth information.

Huawei P30 Pro has impressed us with its camera performance. It's the only smartphone that beats the Google Pixel, Samsung's latest Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhones in the photography department. Huawei P30 Pro has also received a new update, which is said to further improve the camera performance of the handset.

The update also promises to improve the finger-print unlock performance, audio-video synchronization and the display. Last but not least, the new update also brings the latest Google security patches (2019), thereby enhancing the devices security feature. We have just updated our P30 pro unit and will soon give you a better overview of the improvements received by the handset.