Huawei P30 Pro, P30 complete renders revealed via latest leak News oi-Sandeep Sarkar While the Huawei P30 is said to flaunt a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display panel, the P30 Pro will come with a big 6.47-inch display panel.

Huawei has recently launched a toned down variant of its last year's flagship Nova 4, i.e, the Nova 4e. The company announced its latest entry in the Chinese market and is yet to bring it to the other markets. The Chinese tech giant is also gearing up to announce its next-generation premium smartphone lineup, the Huawei P30 series.

Huawei has scheduled the launch of the P30 series on March 26 in Paris. The P30 lineup has been emerging over the internet via a whole lot of rumors and leaks. Now, the P30 Pro and the P30 complete renders have been leaked online confirming some of the previous leaks.

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro leaked specifications:

If we go as per the latest leaks, both the Huawei P30 Pro and the P30 Pro smartphones will sport an AMOLED display panel with a notch on top. While the Huawei P30 is said to flaunt a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display panel, the P30 Pro will come with a big 6.47-inch display panel. Both the displays will have an aspect ratio of 19:9. Huawei P30 Pro's display will offer a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels, whereas, the P30 will offer a display with 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution. Besides, the P30 series might come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as a biometric security feature.

The leak also confirms the quad-camera setup of P30 Pro smartphone. The camera setup will comprise of one wide-angle lens with f/1.6 aperture, one telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom support, one ultra wide-angle lens and finally one ToF sensor. While the first three lenses will be stacked together, the ToF sensor will be placed under the LED flash. Notably, the 10x zoom feature has been tipped via leaks numerous times. This further indicates that the P30 series will be best suited for photography amongst other tasks.

In terms of the remaining hardware, the smartphone is being said to run on the company's in-house premium chipset, the Kirin 980. While this leak does not reveal the RAM and storage options, some previous leaks suggested that the device will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The upcoming flagship series will run on Android Pie OS topped with EMUI 9.1. The P30 Pro will house a big 4,200mAH battery unit, whereas, the P30 will be backed by a 3,650mAh battery unit. Both of them are expected to come with 40W fast charging support. Both the smartphones will come with USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

via