Huawei P30 Pro EMUI 9 Update: Brings New Dual-View Video Recording And AR Measure App

Huawei announced its flagship P30 smartphone lineup earlier this year. The Chinese tech giant introduced the P30 and the P30 Pro in the new smartphone series. The Huawei P30 Pro has received a bunch of software updates since its official launch. Now, the device is again getting a new firmware update which brings some new features in tow.

Huawei P30 Pro new firmware update:

The latest firmware update released for the Huawei P30 Pro weighs around 316MB in size. The update is being rolled out to the P30 Pro users globally. It bounces the EMUI 9 firmware build to 9.1.0.161(C431E4R2P2). The camera-centric update for the device has been released just after the 12GB RAM variant of the Huawei P30 was spotted on TENNA. This indicates that the company is working on improving the P30 smartphone lineup for the masses.

What's new in the latest update?

The firmware update for the Huawei P30 Pro brings a new Dual-View Video recording feature. Using this feature one of the camera lenses will record a wide-angle video, whereas, the other lenses will be able to shoot close-up angles.

This means the camera will be able to capture two different angles at one point. As per the company, this feature will be best suited to capture concerts and sports events. The update also tweaks the color temperature of the camera and the HDR algorithm for enhanced imaging capabilities.

The other major feature which the latest update brings is the AR Measure app. Using this tool, the device will be able to calculate the heights of the subjects. The device's 3D ToF camera lens has been combined with the AR technology to enable this feature. There is no other specific feature which the changelog mentions besides these two features.

