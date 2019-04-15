Huawei P30 Pro with quad-camera, Kirin 980 SoC available for Rs 71,990 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone is available for purchase online on Amazon.in.

Last month, Huawei introduced its flagship P30 Pro smartphone in Paris. Following which the device was announced in the Indian market last week. With some high-end features like quad-camera setup and flagship Kirin 980 processor, this is one of the best flagships launched in 2019. The Huawei P30 Pro is now available for sale in the Indian market starting today.

Huawei P30 Pro pricing and sale details:

The Huawei P30 Pro comes in single RAM and storage configuration. The device is available in 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It has been priced at Rs 71,990 in India. It comes in two color options including Aurora and Breathing Crystal colors.

The smartphone can be purchased from both online as well as offline stores on the country. While the device is available online on Amazon.in, the offline sales will commence from April 19. The users who will be making early purchases can also grab the Watch GT worth Rs 15,990 by for Rs 2,000. There are also a bunch of offers which users can avail on the purchase of the Huawei P30 Pro. Users can avail five percent cashback along with no-cost EMI offers. There is also cashback up to Rs 2,200 and double data for 5 recharges via Reliance Jio.

In terms of hardware, the key highlight of the Huawei P30 Pro is its quad-rear camera setup with a 40MP primary SuperSpectrum lens, a 20MP ultra-wide angle lens, a telephoto lens of 8MP and an additional ToF sensor. The camera up front is a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

The Huawei P30 Pro runs on an in-house Kirin 980 processor which is a flagship chipset. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card. It ships with Android Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 skin on top. It packs a 6.4-inch OLED display panel up front. Backing up the unit is a 4,200mAH battery with Quick Charging support.