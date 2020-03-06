Huawei P40 Lite E Officially Announced As Rebranded Y7P: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei P40 series is slated for March 26 launch comprising the Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro. But, the company unveiled the P40 Pro Lite last month in Europe. The device was introduced as the rebranded Nova 6 SE. Now, another model in this series has gone official dubbed P40 Lite E.

Huawei P40 Lite E Price And Availability

The Huawei P40 Lite E has been announced in Poland. Notably, this one also comes as a rebranded version of another Huawei smartphone, i.,e the Huawei Y7p. The company had introduced this Y7p last month itself.

The device comes with a PLN 699 price tag which is roughly around Rs. 13,416 in India. It is announced in Aurora Black and Aurora Blue colors and is available for pre-orders in Poland. Its official sale starts on March 12th.

It seems that rather than launching a new smartphone all together in different markets, the company is introducing smartphones with different names in different markets. It's unknown if this model will be introduced in India and how many models will be launched in the P40 series.

Huawei P40 Lite E Key Features

The Huawei P40 Lite E has been announced with a triple-rear camera module that accommodates a 48MP primary sensor. The remaining setup includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor for depth sensing.

The smartphone packs a 6.39- inch display with an HD+ resolution and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is a punch-hole on the top-left that packs an 8MP selfie camera. At its core is the HiSilicon 710 F processor which is combined with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device supports up to 512GB microSD card and runs on Android Pie OS wrapped around EMUI 9.0 skin. For backup, there is a 4,000 mAh battery.

