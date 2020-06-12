ENGLISH

    Huawei P40 Pro+ Confirmed To Arrive In Europe On June 25

    By
    |

    Huawei launched the flagship P40 series earlier in March this year in China. The new series comprises the Huawei P40 5G, P40 Pro 5G, and the Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G. The P40 Pro+ model has been available for sale in China since last week. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the smartphone in Europe on June 25.

    Huawei P40 Pro+ Confirmed To Arrive In Europe On June 25

     

    The company has also confirmed that the Huawei P40 Pro+ will be available for purchase in the UK as well as European markets starting June 25. The price of the handset is set at £ 1,299 for the UK and 1,399 for the European market.

    Huawei P40 Pro+ Specifications

    In terms of specifications, the Huawei P40 Pro+ sports a 6.58-inch display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The display offers a resolution of 2640 x 1,200 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

    Under the hood, it is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Huawei P40 Pro+ is backed by a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging technology. The device arrives with 40W wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging.

    Coming to the software, the device runs the latest EMUI 10.1 user interface out-of-the-box, based on Android 10. The phone also includes the company's own Huawei Mobile Services and its own AppGallery App Store.

    For photography, the phone has a Penta-camera setup which comprises a 40MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an upgraded 50MP RYYB f/1.9 camera with OIS, 8MP telephoto camera, 8MP f/2.4 Optical Periscope camera with OIS and another ToF depth sensor. The camera also can capture 10x optical zoom, 20x Hybrid zoom, and up to 100x digital zoom.

    On the front side, the device has a dual-camera setup which includes a 32MP selfie shooter and an IR depth sensor. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 6 Plus with transfer speeds up to 2600Mbps.

    Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 13:06 [IST]
