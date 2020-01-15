Huawei P40 Pro Leak Render Suggest Punch-Hole Display And Leica Rear Triple Cameras News oi-Karan Sharma

Rumors about all the smartphone makers are already started surfacing on the web and almost all the major brand which are known for their flagship phones are on the headline. Huawei is also planning for its forthcoming flagship smartphone, it has been reported that the alleged Huawei P40 Pro will be going to ditch the display notch this time. The company is said to offer a punch-hole camera setup in a pill-shape.

According to the report, the Huawei P40 Pro is said to feature a more curved display on the sides as compared to the predecessor. The leaked render also suggest that the screen size of the smartphone will be similar to the Huawei P30 Pro.

On the optical front, the smartphone is expected to arrive with a quad-camera setup 52MP primary sensor which is capable of delivering output images at 13MP via a quad-bayer filter. The report suggests that the sensor pixel size will be 0.96um, which mean that the 13MP image will process the pixel size of 1.92um which is obviously big.

Besides, 91Mobiles has reported the leaked renders of the Huawei P40 Pro. According to the report, industry sources have shared images of the smartphone showcasing the entire design, camera specification, and punch-hole camera.

The leaked render shows that the upcoming flagship smartphone will feature a rectangular camera setup with LEICA powered triple camera modules along with an LED flash.

Meanwhile, earlier rumors also claim that the Huawei P40 Pro will flaunt a 6.1 or 6.2-inch display. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Exynos 990 SoC along with 5G connectivity support.

However, do note that all these information are based out of rumors and renders. We recommend you take this with a pinch of salt and wait for the launch event which is scheduled in Paris in March.

