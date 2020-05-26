Huawei P40 Pro Plus Set For First Sale Starting June 6 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei announced its P40 series worldwide via an online event in March. The series had three 5G supporting phones - the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and the Huawei P40 Pro Plus.

Following the announcement, the P40 and the P40 Pro were available for purchase in several regions. Now, the company is going to sell its Huawei P40 Pro Plus in China from June 6. According to Huawei's official Weibo account, customers will be able to pre-order the smartphone in China starting June 1, and it will be available for regular sale from June 6. The Huawei P40 Pro Plus comes with a quad-curve overflow display and a penta rear camera setup.

Huawei P40 Pro Plus 5G Specifications

Most of the specifications of the Huawei P40 Pro Plus are similar to the Huawei P40 Pro except for a few differences. In terms of optics, the penta rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 40MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP periscope telephoto, another 8MP telephoto lens, and a 3D depth sensor. On the front side, there is a dual-camera setup like the Huawei P40 Pro

The smartphone has 512GB internal storage which is not expandable. The smartphone draws power from a 4,200 mAh battery with support for a 40W wireless charger. It measures 158.2 x 72.6 x 9mm dimensions and weight of 226 grams.

Price & Availability

The Huawei P40 Pro Plus is the most expensive handset in the P series. The company has not yet announced the availability of the P40 Pro Plus in other regions.

The phone is available in two storage variants which include 8GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at 8,888 Yuan, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at 7,988 Yuan. The smartphone comes in a white and black color variant.

