Huawei P40 Series launched With Up To Penta Cameras, 512GB ROM: Price And Specs

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Huawei has launched its latest P40 series of smartphones on March 26 via an online event. The company has launched three new smartphones in the series which includes the Huawei P40 5G, the P40 Pro 5G, and the P40 Pro+ 5G. All the three models come with latest Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support, along with full edge-to-edge screen with bezel less design. Here are the details:

Huawei P40 series price and availability

The Huawei P40 5G smartphone is launched with a starting price of EUR 799 (approx. Rs. 66,330) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will be available for sale in glossy color variants in black, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White. It will also be available for sale in matte variants including Blush Gold and Silver Frost. The company said that the sale will start on April 7.

The Huawei P40 Pro 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at EUR 999 (approx. Rs. 82,900). You can also expand the storage via Nano Memory 2 card. The smartphone will be up for grabs from April 7.

The top-end model Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G is launched with a price point of EUR 1,399 (around Rs. 1,16,000) and the smartphone will be up for sale starting June. It will be available in Black Ceramic and White Ceramic color options.

Huawei P40 5G specifications

The Huawei P40 5G flaunts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen carries a refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 990 5G SoC, clubbed with Mail-G76 MC16 GPU.

On the optical front, triple rear camera with a combination of 50MP primary camera + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 8MP telephoto lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 32MP with an infrared sensor for selfies and video calls. The rear-camera module is situated on the top-left corners of the rear panel in square-shape.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,800 mAh battery with SuperCharge 22.5W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 on-top-of EMUI 10.1.

Huawei P40 Pro 5G specifications

The Huawei P40 Pro 5G smartphone features a 6.58-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1200x2640 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is juiced by the octa-core Kirin 990 5G SoC, the Mali-G76 MC16 GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone houses a quad-camera setup placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel with a combination of 50MP primary sensor + 40MP ultra-wide-angle camera +12MP telephoto lens + 3D depth-sensing camera along with an LED flash. On the selfie part, the smartphone houses a 32MP primary punch-hole camera with a depth sensor.

It is fuelled by a 4,200 mAh battery with SuperCharge 40W fast charging and Wireless SuperCharge 27W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1.

Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G phone looks identical to Huawei P40 Pro smartphone however, the company has made some minor changes to make it a Plus model. It comes in a non-expandable 512GB storage variant and features Quad-Curve Overflow Display.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ sports a Penta camera setup with 50MP primary sensor accompanied with 40MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 8MP SuperZoom periscope lens with 10x optical zoom + 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom + 3D depth sensor along with an LED flash. Rest everything is similar to the Huawei P40 Pro specifications.

