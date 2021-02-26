Huawei P40 With Kirin 990 4G Processor Officially Announced: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has discreetly launched a new flagship smartphone for the masses. The latest model announced in the company's premium 'P40' smartphone lineup is the Huawei P40 4G. The device comes as the sixth variant in the P40 series. The brand has already introduced the P40 5G, P40 Pro, P40 Pro+, P40 Lite, P40 Lite E, and the P40 Lite 5G. The IP53 certified device is currently announced in China and is yet to make its way to the global markets.

Huawei P40 Features

The Huawei P40 Pro has been launched with the in-house Kirin 990 4G processor. The flagship-grade octa-core processor is paired up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. As of now, the Android version installed on the device is not revealed. This is the major difference in the hardware between the Huawei P40 4G and the P40 5G model.

Apart from the processor, the remaining hardware aspects remain the same. The Huawei P40 4G also flaunts a 6.1-inch display. It is an OLED display that delivers an FHD+ resolution and has a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout for dual selfie cameras. The display is embedded with a fingerprint scanner for security.

The pill-shaped camera cutout upfront has 32MP primary selfie camera and a wide-angle selfie snapper. The smartphone has a triple-lens camera setup with a 50MP primary SuperSensing primary lens.

The device also has a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The battery capacity is also not revealed, however, it is being speculated that there could be a 3,800 mAh unit that will come with 22.5W fast charging support.

Huawei P40 4G Pricing Details

The Huawei P40 4G is listed at the Chinese online retailer JD.com with 3,988 Yuan (Rs. 45,400 approx) price tag. It is the cost of the sole 8GB RAM and 128Gb storage variant. The device will be available in Frost Silver and Dark Blue colours. The company is yet to announce the global launch date for this new flagship smartphone.

