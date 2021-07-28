Huawei P50 Pro 4G Complete Specifications Revealed; Most Powerful Camera Phone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei's 'P' smartphone lineup is well known for bringing flagship-grade hardware to the table; specifically the camera hardware. This series is ready to be expanded with the launch of the Huawei P50 series in China. This series will also have multiple models similar to the previous-generation models, including the P50, P50 Pro, and the P50 Pro Plus. The company is said to introduce the 4G variants of the upcoming flagship series. Backing up the rumours is a new report that reveals the entire spec-sheet of the Huawei P50 Pro 4G variant.

Huawei P40 Pro 4G Key Feature Revealed Ahead OF Launch

The Huawei P40 Pro 4G's leaked features come via the courtesy of tipster Ishan Aggarwal and Mysmartprice. According to the report, the device will have the JAD-AL50 model number. The device will sport a 6.6-inch OLED display. The panel will support 450PPI pixel density, 1228 x 2700 pixels resolution, and 1440Hz PMW dimming feature.

The display will also have a higher 120Hz refresh rate and a pill-shaped camera cutout on the upper left for the dual selfie snappers. The Huawei P50 Pro 4G is also a camera-centric handset like the previous-gen models.

The camera setup at the rear will have four sensors including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The main lens will be paired up with a 40MP monochrome sensor that has an f/1.6 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. There is an additional 64MP camera with 3.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, and OIS support.

There will be a 13MP primary sensor camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The secondary selfie snapper's details are at large at the moment. As far as the processor is concerned, Huawei will be using the in-house flagship Kirin 9000 SoC to power the P50 Pro 5G. The device is said to come with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB native storage capacity.

The report also suggests stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner as an additional set of features. The Huawei P50 Pro 4G will have an IP68 certified body for water and dust resistivity. The handset will be drawing fuel via a 4,360 mAh battery with 66W and 55W fast wired and wireless charging support respectively.

When Is Huawei P50 Series Debuting?

The Huawei P50 series is set to debut tomorrow, i.e, July 20, 2021. As mentioned above, we can expect three different models including the Huawei P50, P50 Pro, and the P50 Pro Plus.

The P50 Pr0 4G's leaked feature hints at one of the most powerful camera smartphones. We have seen the capabilities of the Huawei P series' camera hardware. The P50 Pro 4G is taking the standard high with its imaging setup.

