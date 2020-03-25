ENGLISH

    New Huawei Patent Might Change Concept Of Dual Screen Phones

    By
    |

    In the race of getting the better of one another, tech firms keep patenting new technologies. Following the trend, Huawei has patented a circular camera touch display that also has other features. The display isn't different from the front display but will be much smaller in size.

    New Huawei Patent Might Change Concept Of Dual Screen Phones

     

    As per the patent, the shape of the display will be circular and offer multiple functions like app notifications, calls alert, clock, alarms, and more. This display will come in handy when the phone is placed upside down. The rear camera display will then show the important information without users having to pick the device and wake the screen.

    Besides, the camera display will also add value to the overall aesthetics of the phone. As customers nowadays opt for unique design, a circular ring around the camera module will surely attract a lot of users. And, adding useful functionality to a unique design could work in favor of the company. Also, the feature will offer more privacy.

    It doesn't stop there; the new display will also make clicking pictures from the rear camera easier. With a display on the rear, it would become more convenient for users to click selfies using the high-resolution back camera.

    Huawei's patent for a small display on the rear camera without making the device bulky could be a step in the right direction for the company. Besides, it will be something new for the consumers who are open to the idea of a secondary display but do not fancy the concept of foldable phones. We might see the upcoming Huawei phones sporting this new functionality.

    Well, this goes without saying that this is just a patent and there's no certainty that it will reach the production stage. Major OEMs are known for patenting their ideas for future devices but not always these techs come to life. However, we do hope Huawei makes this patent a reality.

    Read More About: huawei smartphones patents news
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 13:44 [IST]
