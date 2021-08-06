Huawei's Patent Reveals New Mate X Rollable Display Phone; Here's What's Unique

Photo Credit:

Huawei has introduced its foldable display smartphone in the form of Mate X. It seems the company will now infuse some enhanced technology with the upcoming Mate smartphone. That's what the new patent filing reveals. What's unique this new Huawei patent reveals? Read on to know:

Huawei's Next Mate X Smartphone With Rollable Display In Works?

Huawei's new patent filing has been revealed by LetsGoDigital. The patent filed at WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) is from earlier this year suggests a unique rollable display smartphone. This might be the upcoming Mate X series smartphone which will offer an extended panel with the help of a magnetic mechanism.

This is an unusual design that might take a while to go commercial. The design is entirely different from what the previous-generation Mate X foldable phone offered.

As per the patent images, the upcoming Mate X smartphone's display will extend to the side using magnetic hinges. With this design approach, the company will be able to avoid any creases in the device (as seen with foldable smartphones).

So How Does Huawei Mate X Rollable Smartphone Work?

The patent images hint at three separate forms of the concept Huawei smartphone. The first and the regular mode is followed by a partly and fully extended display panel. As mentioned earlier, it's a sideways sliding design that is achieved using tactically placed magnet rollers. The report suggests a plastic base layer topped with POLED panel.

Huawei's goal seems simple here, i.e, to offer an extended display surface without any creases or folds which is the limitation of current-generation foldable smartphones. The patent images also shows a verticle camera setup with up to three sensors. This camera module emerges when the display is extended.

The functionality of the camera module isn't clear. We are speaking of the selfie camera module and if the triple-lens camera setup will double up for the self-portraits. Nevertheless, this device is still a concept and might not go official soon.

