    Huawei patent reveals smartphone with dual screen

    Huawei seems to be working on a dual-screen smartphone. At least that's what the company's latest patent filing suggests. Published by EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) and the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), Huawei filed for one such device in November 2018.

    First spotted by LetsGoDigital, the filing reveals a smartphone that sports a secondary display on the rear panel. The outlet also rendered a couple of 3D images of the device giving us a peek into what Huawei might have in store.

    The images show a device that comprises a triple camera and few sensors aligned horizontally, followed by a small screen. This display would come in handy while clicking selfies. A similar tech has been seen on the Vivo Nex 2 and Nubia X.

    Well, this is just a patent and there's no certainty that the device will make it to the production stage. However, it will be interesting to see how Huawei makes it different from other devices that come with dual displays.

    The dual screens without a doubt will be the biggest selling point of this device. As it's something the user will interact with the most. And it gets better if you get two screens to play around with.

    Besides, Huawei has announced the launch of its new line of wearables in India. The new products include Huawei Watch GT, Band 3 Pro, and Band 3e. The devices will be available online through the company's official website and Amazon India.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
