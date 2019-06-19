Just In
- 39 min ago Honor 20 First Impressions: Should You Invest Rs. 33,000 On This Honor Smartphone?
- 54 min ago Newly Discovered Exoplanets Are Closer To Earth And Possible Habitable
- 1 hr ago Asus 6Z India Launch Today At 12:30 PM – Price, Specs And Live Stream
- 1 hr ago Saregama Carvaan 2.0 With 5,000 Preloaded Songs Launched: Check All The Details Here
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: This India team intimidates Pakistan: Waqar Younis
- News 'Siddaramaiah could be the reason for my suspension', says Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig
- Lifestyle Hina Khan Or Kangana Ranaut Or Sophie Choudry: Whose Airport Outfit Would You Like To Try?
- Movies Thalapathy 63: A Major Update About The Vijay Movie To Come At 6 PM!
- Finance IndiaMart IPO To Open On 24 June
- Automobiles Volkswagen India To Launch Four New SUVs: Touareg, Tiguan Allspace, T-Roc & T-Cross
- Education NEST Results 2019 Released: Check The Link And Important Details
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Huawei Already Working On A Dual-Folding Smartphone
Huawei showcased its foldable smartphone - the Mate X at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Even though the device is yet to get an official release date, it seems the company is already working on another phone with two folding hinges instead of one.
According to new patents, first spotted by LetsGoDigital, Huawei has a foldable smartphone in works that will fold twice. The two hinges will allow for an ultra-wide tablet, a tent, and also transform into a double handheld display.
LetsGoDigital made some mockups of what this device would shape up like, based on the sketches from the patent filing. But these are just interpretations of what these patent drawings would look like in real life.
However, the smartphone looks more delicate and has a complicated design. The practicality of the design is in question, and considering the fiasco surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Fold and delayed the launch of the Mate X, Huawei should put the design through stringent tests before making it available to the masses.
Besides, Huawei is roping in Play Store developers to bring their apps to the company's AppGallery, reports XDA-Developers. To promote the new venture, Huawei is touting to have shipped over 350 million devices over the last year and all have direct access to AppGallery. Moreover, Huawei is also inviting the developers to join the company's community without any charges.
Huawei has also assured its consumers that major apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger will continue to work on its devices, reports Android Authority. On May 21, the Trump Administration granted Huawei and its partners a temporary license for 90 days.
The company is also developing its own operating system which will be released in August or September this year, reports Chinese newspaper Global Times. The operating system is reported to be named 'Oak OS'.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
32,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
29,989
-
14,100
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999
-
5,999
-
17,190
-
20,270