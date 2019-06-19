Huawei Already Working On A Dual-Folding Smartphone News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Huawei showcased its foldable smartphone - the Mate X at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Even though the device is yet to get an official release date, it seems the company is already working on another phone with two folding hinges instead of one.

According to new patents, first spotted by LetsGoDigital, Huawei has a foldable smartphone in works that will fold twice. The two hinges will allow for an ultra-wide tablet, a tent, and also transform into a double handheld display.

LetsGoDigital made some mockups of what this device would shape up like, based on the sketches from the patent filing. But these are just interpretations of what these patent drawings would look like in real life.

However, the smartphone looks more delicate and has a complicated design. The practicality of the design is in question, and considering the fiasco surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Fold and delayed the launch of the Mate X, Huawei should put the design through stringent tests before making it available to the masses.

Besides, Huawei is roping in Play Store developers to bring their apps to the company's AppGallery, reports XDA-Developers. To promote the new venture, Huawei is touting to have shipped over 350 million devices over the last year and all have direct access to AppGallery. Moreover, Huawei is also inviting the developers to join the company's community without any charges.

Huawei has also assured its consumers that major apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger will continue to work on its devices, reports Android Authority. On May 21, the Trump Administration granted Huawei and its partners a temporary license for 90 days.

The company is also developing its own operating system which will be released in August or September this year, reports Chinese newspaper Global Times. The operating system is reported to be named 'Oak OS'.

