Huawei plans to surpass Samsung as the number one smartphone maker by 2019

Just days after surpassing Apple as the second largest smartphone maker globally, Huawei already has plans to take on Samsung. According to Bloomberg, Huawei's consumer division chief Richard Yu said he wants the firm to grab the top spot by the fourth quarter of 2019.

According to Yu, Huawei aims to grab a market share of more than 20 percent. This would be a huge leap from the 15 percent that Huawei has garnered in Q2 of 2018. According to the research firm, Samsung is currently the top brand with 20 percent of the market share.

While Huawei still has a long way to go to grab the number one spot, you wouldn't want to bet against it happening. back in 2016, Yu spoke about the company's goal to beat Apple within two years. Huawei achieved it with two months still in hand.

While Huawei has seen immense growth in both the mid-tier and the high-end segment, both Apple and Samsung are likely to hit back in the coming months. In its Q2 2018 earnings report, Samsung said it would continue to produce mid and low-end phones. This strategy has also helped the company regain crucial market in India.

What remains to be seen is whether Samsung could work the same strategy in China, where it has less than one percent of the market share. Additionally, Apple will be launching its iPhone models in the coming months and rumor has it that the company might launch a new mid-range device to replace the iPhone SE. If Apple's mid-range happen to work well, it will make things for Huawei really hard to hold to the second spot.

Besides, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite has been spotted on TENAA with four cameras. The listing corroborates with previous leaks of the Mate 20 Lite. The device features a 6.3-inch display with 2340 x 1080 resolution. Last year's Mate 10 Lite offered a smaller 6-inch full HD+ display. The device also sees a bump in the battery with a 3650mAh reservoir crammed in.

The Mate 10 Lite was fuelled by a 3340mAh battery. Other specifications include a 2.2GHz octa-core processor backed by 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage. It packs two dual camera setups (20MP+2MP on the rear, 24MP+2MP on the front). The four camera setup falls in line with the previous version which had a 16MP+2MP rear pairing and a 13MP+2MP selfie combination.