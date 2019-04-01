Huawei plans to launch half of its flagships smartphones with foldable displays by 2021 News oi-Karan Sharma Huawei planning to launch more foldable smartphones in upcoming years. All you need to know.

Huawei seems to be very much confident about the foldable smartphone and the company is working on a foldable phone for the upcoming year. Richard Yu, CEO of the company's Consumer Business Group, revealed in an interview that Huawei is looking forward to more foldable flagship smartphones in the near future.

In the interview Yu suggested that the company is currently focusing on the recently-announced Mate X. Just to recall, the company has recently introduced its latest foldable phone which is going to be available for grabs in June this year. However, the device price will be a bit expensive because the device is very new to the market and it will gain traction slowly.

The company also expect that the price of its flagship foldable smartphone is going to befall and within two years it will come down to the price point of a regular smartphone. This suggests that the company is planning to bring more foldable devices in the smartphone industry by 2021.

According to Phone Arena report, half of the flagship smartphones from Huawei will be a foldable smartphone, and it will also include a device is going to smaller than Mate X and Huawei P30 Pro in terms of size.

Clearly, foldable smartphones will turn out to be progressively essential to Huawei in the upcoming years. However, Huawei does perceive that not every person will be keen on the new format and that some will incline toward the regular smartphone with a single display.

This indicates that that normal gadget, similar to the ones in our grasp today, will stick around for a long while and it is under no risk right now.