Huawei Reveals Enjoy 20 Plus Key Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei is developing a new smartphone called the Enjoy 20 Plus. The original specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online. Huawei uses MediaTek processors most of the time on its devices.

According to the leak, this time Huawei is expected to use the MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800 processor in its new Enjoy 20 Plus. This processor is one of the cheapest processors and this chipset is currently available inside the OPPO A92s.

This processor surpasses the performance of the Snapdragon 730G. On the other side, Huawei's own Kirin 820 5G processor is also powerful.

According to the spec sheet, the phone will come with an LCD screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 60Hz display refresh rate. There is no screen size or design information available at this time. The processor will add 6GB/8GB of LPDDR4X of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone said to be pack with a 4,200 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger over USB Type-C.

The smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back panel which includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle camera, and two 2MP cameras. On the front side it will have a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera.

According to the spec sheet, we expect the 6GB RAM version will sell for ¥1899 and the 8GB RAM version for ¥2199. On the other side, it is reported that the company is developing an under-display camera for phones.

To recall, the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus was launched in September 2019 which comes with a 6.59-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery.

There is no exact news about when Huawei will release this smartphone. However, it is expected to come to market soon.

