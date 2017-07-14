Huawei's EMUI 6 is likely to be based on Android O

According to a Weibo user, Huawei's CEO Yu Chengdong, has confirmed that the upcoming Emotion UI (EMUI) will be based on Google's future Android O.

He is believed to have said this while delivering a speech at the China Internet Conference in Beijing. He further added that not only Huawei smartphones but Honor branded handsets will also get the new EMUI. Well, we are not really surprised with this bit of information since the current EMUI 5/5.1 are based on Android 7.0 Nougat. So it is quite natural for Huawei to base its next UI on Android O.

The source has said that the EMUI 6 will offer a more 'enhanced user experience' as compared to the preceding EMUI. Yu Chengdong has also confirmed that Huawei has started working on Android 8.0 for its future EMUI.

While this is a great news for owners of Huawei/Honor devices, the source has not mentioned which devices will be receiving the update. Of course, the current flagships from the company, The Huawei Mate 9 and the Honor 9 will surely be upgraded to Android 8.0 O.

Now talking about the EMUI 6, we don't know what features and changes it will bring to the table. Huawei's CEO has been careful enough to not spill the beans. He has only revealed that the EMUI 6 will run way smoother than Xiaomi's MIUI 5.

Based on our guesswork, the EMUI 6 could arrive with a large collection of features. Also, thanks to Android 8.0 O, it could have improved notification shade and picture-in-picture feature.

Source