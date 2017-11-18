Huawei's internal error causes GoPro Quik app to be automatically installed on some handsets

Chinese handset maker and networking company Huawei is reportedly installing a third-party application named GoPro Quik on some devices without notifying the users or asking for consent.

A number of Huawei users have reported their phones have suddenly been equipped with GoPro's Quik video editing app, Android Planet reports. GoPro Quik app is a rebranded version of GoPro Replay that launched on the Google Play Store in 2016. It is essentially a free mobile video editing tool with text, color filters, slow motion and speed effects. The app also features a transition animation tool that automatically synchronizes clips to the beat of the songs.

However, Huawei has acknowledged the issue and spokesperson for Huawei Netherlands has said that the installation was the result of an internal error.

The company has apologized and said its developers are looking into the matter. Further, the company's representatives have suggested that affected users can reset the Quik application to the factory version and then uninstall it. Why the long process? Well, the app seemingly adopts the position of a system app meaning it can't be easily removed.

Meanwhile, if owners of Huawei phones concerned about this incident, unfortunately, it is not clear as to how widespread the issue is. The case was reported to have originated out of Holland and it could be that Huawei devices in the country are only affected. The report has not mentioned as to how many Huawei models are actually affected. Only Mate 10 Pro and the Honor 9 have been mentioned.

Source: IANS