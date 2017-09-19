Huawei's Kirin 970 beats Snapdragon 835 in downlink speed tests

Huawei Kirin 970 chipset's latest feat is its capability to support Category 18 for downlink speeds and Category 13 for uplink speeds. This implies that the chipset has the capacity to hit downlink speed mark as fast at 1.2Gbps. The feat was achieved by the processor during a test conducted by Huawei along with Rohde & Schwarz.

Rohde & Schwarz is a German manufacturer of measurement equipment for mobile radios. Huawei joined hands with the latter and deployed several enhancements to carry out the test successfully. However, the venture also included involvement of enhancements to increase the speed.

Senior Vice President of Hisilicone Technologies announced,"We are pleased that Huawei has completed the test with R&S and witnessed together this performance breakthrough in the smartphone industry. The Kirin 970 has become the first SoC to support LTE Cat.18 DL and Cat.13 UL connectivity with a peak downlink speed at 1.2Gbps. A new milestone has been achieved to show that Huawei's Kirin SoC is once again in a leading position in the LTE-A-pro wireless communication industry."

Huawei's Kirin 970 also fares well against Qualcomm's start performer Snapdragon 835 which is one of the best performance based processor from the company. Moreover, Kirin 970 is a step ahead of the Snapdragon 835 that supports Category 16 for downlink speeds and offers a speed of 1Gbps. Kirin 970 also has a dedicated AI channel. The latest processor will debut on October 16, 2017, with the launch of Huawei Mate 10 smartphone.