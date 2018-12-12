Huawei's parts supplier will penalize employees if they use iPhones

Everyone's aware of how the relationship between Huawei and the US government is deteriorating. The US is pushing Huawei and other Chinese electronic goods manufacturers to be banned by government agencies. It's pretty clear that both sides aren't happy with each other's practices.

The trade war is also affecting Huawei's business in a huge way. In order to give a supporting hand to its business partner, Menpad, a Shenzhen-based company that provides parts for Huawei and fellow Chinese brands has announced that employees will be charged if they buy the iPhones.

In a statement given to the South China Morning Post, Menpad will charge a penalty equivalent to the price of the iPhone. It's not mentioned how the company would change the workers, but the penalty will be deducted from their salaries.

To make it easier for the employees to avoid purchasing the iPhones, Menpad is also offering a 15 percent cash back offer for those who purchase a Huawei or ZTE phone. This move came into light after Huawei sent a public letter to its suppliers on December 6 that criticized the US government's action towards the use of its products.

Menpad, which supplies LCD panels, touch screens, and video conferencing techs, has also said that the commision of the employees will be doubled if a US-based company buys something from the firm. Besides, the company has also halted any purchases for its office that are made in the US.

Huawei's relationship with the US authorities also took a major hit when its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, has been arrested in Vancouver, Canada recently. According to a report by The Globe and Mail, she was suspected of violating US trade sanctions against Iran.

The Chinese manufacturer confirmed the news saying that Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, will face charges in the Eastern District of New York.