Huawei's rumored smartphone "Huawei Maya" appears on GFX Bench

An unnamed Huawei smartphone with model number MYA-L03 has appeared on GFX bench. Reports suggest that this device could be "Huawei Maya". In addition, various reports also reveal that the device has already cleared FCC certification last year.

However, considering the GFX Bench listing, Huawei's device is running Android 6.0, is powered by MediaTek MT6737T (1.44GHz, 1 processor, 4 cores) and is paired with 2GB of RAM.

The FCC filing, on the other hand, reveals a second model with the number MYA-L23. This smartphone is touted to be a dualSIM device while the previous one is a single SIM. The device is said to come with 2,920 mAh battery, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device seems to support LTE bands 2, 4, 5, and 7 on both models.

A picture of the device is also presented and after examining the image it shows where the FCC label would be placed.

Further, it looks like the device will come with swappable back panels which is a good thing. We can also see there is an expandable memory slot and a sim slot. There is a camera with dual LED flash.

Looking at the specs and features, we can assume that Huawei might be trying to bring a budget friendly device to the market. While further details are yet to be revealed, for we can only wait. There will be more reports about the device in the days to come.

