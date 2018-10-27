Huawei's SuperCharge coming to India with the Mate 20 series

Huawei has announced that it's upcoming Mate 20 flagships would feature several high-end specifications. The Huawei Mate 20 Series features improvement on battery life. The device houses a large, high-density battery, and supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge 2.0, which gives the device 70 percent charge in 30 minutes.

The SuperCharge technology is TÜV Safety Certified, with TÜV Rheinland's safety standards. To ensure that batteries created are safer and deliver a longer battery life, Huawei has introduced the ultra-fast battery charging technology.

The ultra-fast charge employs a relatively low-voltage and high-current formula that aims to maximize the amount of current delivered into the device, while minimizing efficiency losses and throttling.

Huawei, alongside its Mate 20 has also launched a few other devices including a wireless charger, smartwatch, car charger, and a new AI speaker. The new speakers are a blend of Amazon Echo Dot and Apple's HomePod.

Unlike Huawei AI Cube that has Google Assistant as its voice, Huawei AI Speaker incorporates Chinese voice assistant, Xiaoyi. The new AI Speaker is meant only for the Chinese consumers, as of now. It has 6 mics to interact with Huawei's own Xiaoyi virtual assistant.

The company also announced the launch of two new wearables - Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Band 3 Pro alongside the Mate series. The devices were unveiled alongside the flagship Mate 20 Series, and offer ways for users to track their activities and receive fitness coaching that is based on scientific research.