ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Huawei to soon launch smart TV with AI under Honor branding

Huawei to jump the bandwagon of smart TVs soon.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After Xiaomi garnered a huge user base in the smart TV market, more smartphone manufacturers are foraying into the smart TV segment. After OnePlus announced that it has a smart TV in works, it seems Huawei also wants a piece of it.

    Huawei to soon launch smart TV with AI under Honor branding

     

    While there have been reports about Huawei and Honor launching a smart TV, the latest report claims that Huawei could launch its TV pretty soon. The company is expected to unveil a 55-inch TV under its Honor brand. Previous reports suggest that TV will come with 'Huawei AI Window' which could be some kind of artificial intelligence technology.

    Huawei has already announced that it is working on a new AI-based voice assistant that will be available for global products. However, it doesn't seem ready as of yet and whether the company brings the voice assistant to the new TV or goes ahead with Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa.

    Besides, Huawei's flagship smartphone, the Mate 20 Pro will be up for grabs again via Amazon.in on February 23. The smartphone will be selling for a price of Rs 69,990 and will come bundled with the recently launched 15W wireless charger worth Rs 3,999 for free.

    As for the specifications, the smartphone sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ OLED display panel that has a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. Under its hood, the Mate 20 Pro draws its power from the flagship Kirin 980 chipset which is clubbed with a Mali-G76MP10 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The device comes with 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 256Gb via microSD card slot.

    Read More About: huawei honor smart tv news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue