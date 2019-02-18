Huawei to soon launch smart TV with AI under Honor branding

After Xiaomi garnered a huge user base in the smart TV market, more smartphone manufacturers are foraying into the smart TV segment. After OnePlus announced that it has a smart TV in works, it seems Huawei also wants a piece of it.

While there have been reports about Huawei and Honor launching a smart TV, the latest report claims that Huawei could launch its TV pretty soon. The company is expected to unveil a 55-inch TV under its Honor brand. Previous reports suggest that TV will come with 'Huawei AI Window' which could be some kind of artificial intelligence technology.

Huawei has already announced that it is working on a new AI-based voice assistant that will be available for global products. However, it doesn't seem ready as of yet and whether the company brings the voice assistant to the new TV or goes ahead with Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa.

Besides, Huawei's flagship smartphone, the Mate 20 Pro will be up for grabs again via Amazon.in on February 23. The smartphone will be selling for a price of Rs 69,990 and will come bundled with the recently launched 15W wireless charger worth Rs 3,999 for free.

As for the specifications, the smartphone sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ OLED display panel that has a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. Under its hood, the Mate 20 Pro draws its power from the flagship Kirin 980 chipset which is clubbed with a Mali-G76MP10 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The device comes with 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 256Gb via microSD card slot.