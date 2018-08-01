Huawei surpassed Apple for the first time in Q2 2018: IDC

According to figures released by International Data Corporation, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei surpassed Apple for the first time to move into the second position based on the global market share.

It continues to lead the China smartphone market with a record-high market share of 27.0 percent in 2Q18.

IDC said the arrival of Huawei in the second position marks the first quarter since 2Q10 where Apple has not been the number one or two smartphone company in terms of market share.

Huawei delivered shipments of 54.2 million units to move into the second position with a record high market share of 15.8 percent. Samsung maintained a comfortable lead, although indications from its recent 2Q18 earnings call suggest its mobile division revenues will face challenges moving forward.

"The continued growth of Huawei is impressive, to say the least, as is its ability to move into markets where, until recently, the brand was largely unknown," said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

"It is worth noting that Apple moved into the top position each of the last two holiday quarters following its product refresh, so it's likely we'll see continued movement among the top-ranked companies in 2018 and beyond," he said.

However iPhone continued to perform well at the high end as the iPhone X remains a top seller in many markets, IDC informed.

IDC also said smartphone vendors shipped a total of 342.0 million units during the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18), resulting in a 1.8 percent decline when compared to the 348.2 million units shipped in the second quarter of 2017.

Preliminary findings by IDC pointed out that Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has pulled ahead of Samsung for the number 1 position in India over the past few quarters and has now closed the gap with Samsung in Indonesia as it ramped up its local production to address the increased demand during Ramadhan period.

OPPO also faced a slowdown in key markets like India and most of Southeast Asia as it eased back on its aggressive marketing and sales activities in the region.

Despite this, the company still managed to grow 5.1 percent over last year as it continued its expansion into other markets such as the Middle East & Africa.