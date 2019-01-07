Huawei unveils ARM-based Kunpeng 920 chip for enterprise

Huawei has announced the launch of a new chipset that can be used in servers. The move falls in line with China's strategy to cut down reliance on imported chips, especially made in the US. Huawei which generates most of the revenue from producing smartphones and telecommunication equipment is pushing for cloud computing as the company has been on the radar in the US citing security concern.

Huawei is also aiming to trim down the tariffs that China and the US put on each other's imports following the deteriorating relationship between the two countries. The new chip comes under Kunpeng 920 moniker and is designed by Huawei's HiSilicon.

Huawei already produces Kirin chips for its smartphones, and the Ascend series power artificial intelligence computing and was announced in October. The new chip has a 64-core central processing unit claims to offer high performance for data centers and minimize power consumption.

"Huawei has continuously innovated in the computing domain in order to create customer value. We believe that, with the advent of intelligent society, the computing market will see continuous growth in the future ... We will work with global partners in the spirit of openness, collaboration, and shared success to drive the development of the Arm ecosystem and expand the computing space, and embrace a diversified computing era," said William Xu, director of the company's board and chief strategy marketing officer.

Besides, Huawei also beat Apple for the second spot in global smartphones sales. While this isn't the first time Huawei has beaten Apple in previous quarters, but this the first time that the company has beaten the iPhone maker in full-year smartphone sales.

Huawei has already revealed that it has shipped over 200 million smartphones this year and has ramped up the sales in China, Europe, and Africa.