Huawei V40 Full Specification Leaked; To Ship With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is all set to launch the flagship V40 series this month. The company was expected to launch the V40, V40 Pro, and the V40 Pro+ variant in the upcoming lineup earlier. However, the launch has been postponed to January 18 as per some online reports. The standard V40 cleared its certification via 3C recently. Now, a new leak on Weibo has detailed the entire spec-sheet of the flagship device.

Honor V40 Complete Specifications

The Honor V40 will be arriving with the Dimensity 100+ processor as per the leak. The handset will be launched in a single 8GB RAM configuration. However, there will be two storage options to choose from including 128GB and 256GB.

The smartphone will be packing a massive 6.72-inch display with 80-degree curved edges. The OLED panel is said to come with an FHD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels. Additionally, it will have a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Coming to the optics, the leak suggests the handset will be shipping with four rear cameras. The imaging setup will comprise a 64MP or 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP super-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors. Notably, the main lens will be a Sony IMX766 sensor. The selfie snapper will be a 32MP lens as per the leak.

An additional feature which the Honor V40 is expected to come with is an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is leaked with Android 10 OS. The handset will have the Magic UI 4.0 interface. The battery capacity tipped is 4,000 mAh. The 3C database already has confirmed 65W fast charging and 45W fast wireless charging support.

via

Best Mobiles in India