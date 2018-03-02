Huawei Watch 3: The wait isn't over yet

The reason

The reason you ask? The Huawei Watch 2 has received a good response from the consumers and the company believes the new model isn't necessary.

"It will come later - there's no hurry because Huawei Watch 2 sells well. We're not in a hurry, so we're launching the new watch later," Mr. Yu said.

The company launched the Watch 2 in 2017 at the MWC, so a new iteration of the product was expected this year. Instead, Huawei chose to go ahead with its next flagship slated to launch next month at an event in Paris. At MWC 2018, the company showcased its MateBook X Pro and the new entries in the MediaPad 5 series.

Expected launch

Since the Watch 2 is doing well in terms of sales, and the upcoming event seems to focus on the Huawei P20, it's unlikely to see the third generation of the smartwatch until the second half of the year, probably at IFA in September. Or, if the Watch 2 continues to sell like hot cakes, we might not see the next version till 2019.

Top features of Honor 7X

Huawei P20

Known tipster Evan Blass has just leaked a photo of what looks like the upcoming Huawei P20 yet again. The images show that the device with a large screen and there is a small notch at the top. Further, you can see a front-mounted fingerprint reader placed at the bottom chin. There are on-screen navigation buttons as well.

The rear side shows a dual camera setup which has been arranged vertically. There is a flash below the camera setup. Other included features seem to be a glass layering on top of the back panel as well as on the display. The picture also shows Android Oreo and what we can say is that Huawei P20 will likely come running on the OS out of the box.