Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) launched with 13MP rear camera for Rs 10,579

Huawei P30 smartphone lineup debuted on March 26 in an event that was held in Paris. Following the introduction of the Huawei P30 Pro and P30, the company recently extended the P30 lineup with P30 Lite. Now, the Chinese tech giant has launched another new smartphone for the masses. Adding on to its affordable smartphone lineup, the company has announced Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) smartphone.

The smartphone has been launched with a price tag of PKR 21,499 (Rs 10,579) in Pakistan. It is currently unknown as to when it will be made available in India or other markets. However, we will keep you updated on the same. The device will be available in three color options to choose from, i.e, blue, black and brown.

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) specifications and features:

The Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) smartphone offers a 6.09-inch LCD display panel that offers HD+ screen resolution. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and it features a standard notch on top for the front camera. Huawei has opted for a single lens rear camera setup on the Y6 Prime (2019).

The rear camera comprises of a 13MP lens which has an aperture of f/1.8. Up front, the smartphone packs an 8MP sensor for video calling and selfies. To enhance the selfies, a Selfie Toning Flash 2.0 is tucked in the top bezel close to the proximity sensor.

In terms of the remaining hardware, there is a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC powering the smartphone. The processor is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage space. It will ship with Android Pie OS topped with EMUI 9.0 skin. Other features include FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack and a standard microUSB port for charging and data transfers.

