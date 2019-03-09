Huawei Y7 (2019) officially launched with a massive 4000 mAh battery News oi-Vivek Huawei Y7 (2019) has a dual camera setup

Huawei has launched yet another budget smartphone under the Y series with modern features and aesthetics. The Huawei Y7 (2019) is the latest smartphone from the company, which resembles the high-end premium Huawei smartphones in terms of design and aesthetics. Here is everything you need to know about the Huawei Y7 (2019).

Huawei Y7 (2019) price and availability

The Huawei Y7 (2019) will be available from the 8th of March 2019, and the smartphone comes in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Coral Red colors. The base variant of the Huawei Y7 (2019) retails for 199 Euros or Rs 15,590.

Huawei Y7 (2019) specifications

The Huawei Y7 (2019) comes with a 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The display offers a taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a water-drop notch on the top.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 506 GPU powers the smartphone. The standard variant comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion (up to 512 GB).

The device does feature dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The Huawei Y7 (2019) does support Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n as well.

Just like most of the recently launched mid-tier smartphones, the Huawei Y7 (2019) has a dual camera setup on the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The camera unit consists of a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, capable of recording 1080p videos and capturing portrait mode photos. There is an 8 MP selfie camera on the front, which is also capable of recording 1080p videos @30fps.

The Huawei Y7 (2019) has a big 4000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Unlike most of the recently launched Huawei smartphones, the Huawei Y7 (2019) still runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom EMUI 8.2 skin on top.