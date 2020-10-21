Huawei Y7a Powered By Kirin 710A SoC Launched: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is all in the news for its flagship smartphone series dubbed Mate 40 which will be launching tomorrow, i.e, October 20. Right ahead of the launch of its upcoming premium lineup, the company has launched a mid-range smartphone in Malaysia. Called the Huawei Y7a, the new smartphone is announced with a mid-range Kirin 710A processor. Let's have a look at the complete features and pricing:

Huawei Y7a Hardware And Software

The Huawei Y7a brings along a punch-hole design with the display measuring 6.67-inches. It is an IPS LCD panel which offers 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole is packed with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls which has an f/2.2 aperture. The device comes with four rear cameras where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens with an f/1.8 aperture.

The handset also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP sensor for depth mapping. Under the hood, the Huawei Y7a makes use of the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A processor. It is launched in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The device also supports an external microSD card of up to 512GB.

The smartphone will ship with Android 10 OS and will have EMUI 10.1 skin pre-loaded. However, instead of Google services, the handset will be equipped with Huawei Mobile Service and have Huawei App Gallery as well. The Huawei Y7a will come with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port connectivity options. The battery packed inside is a 5,000 mAh unit supported by 22.5W fast charging.

Huawei Y7a Price And Sale

The Huawei Y7a with 4GB RAM will be selling for RM 799 (approx Rs. 14,000) in Malaysia. It is announced in Blush Gold, Midnight Black, and Crushed Green colours. If we look at the spec-sheet, the smartphone seems well equipped for general usage such as media consumption, web browsing, and also a gaming. Huawei has not announced if this device is hitting stores in other markets as well anytime soon.

