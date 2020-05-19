Huawei Y8p Launched With Kirin 710F SoC, Triple Rear Camera Setup News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei has launched its latest Huawei Y8P smartphone today. Recently, the phone was listed on the company's global site. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s, which was launched in China last year.

This phone will be available in two color options- Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black. Although the company has not yet revealed anything about the price and availability of the Huawei Y8P.

Key Specifications Of Huawei Y8p

The latest smartphone flaunts a 6.30-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels. and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor coupled with up to 4GB and 6GB of RAM.

The smartphone has a 128GB internal storage. It also includes a nano memory card slot which further expands storage up to 256GB. The device draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery with a non-removable battery.

On the software side, the smartphone offering runs on Android 10 based EMUI 10.1. Other details of the smartphone also include 157.40 x 73.20 x 7.75mm dimensions and a weight of 163.00 grams.

In terms of camera, the Huawei Y8p offers a triple rear camera. The phone has a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8MP secondary ultra-wide camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens in the back panel. On the front side, the phone comes with a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. The main sensor of the smartphone provides a super night mode.

The Huawei Y8p also offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, USB Type-C port for connectivity.

The phone will go on sale in Belarus from May 29 with a price tag of $270 (Rs. 20,500 approximately). The company will soon announce availability in other regions.

