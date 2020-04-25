Huawei Y8s Leaked Renders Suggest Budget Device Under Development News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has launched its 5G-ready mid-range Nova 7 series recently in China and is now working on a new budget smartphone. The upcoming device will be joining the company's 'Y' series and is likely to arrive as the Y8s. A new leak is doing the round online revealing the render of the Huawei Y8s.

The leaked renders of the device come from GSMArena in association with popular leakster Evan Blass. According to the leak, the Huawei Y8s will launch with an iPhone-like notch instead of a waterdrop notch or a punch-hole. The device is seen with thin bezels on the sides but is considerably noticeable on the top.

The rear panel of the device seems gradient and is seen sporting a dual-lens setup. The camera module is housed within a thin rectangular module along with the LED flash. An oval-shaped fingerprint scanner is also seen mounted at the rear panel. As per the leaked renders, the power and the volume key will be placed on the right panel.

While this leak drops major clues on the design of the Huawei Y8s, its specifications and features are yet to be revealed. But, the leaked image shows that the dual-camera setup at the rear will be accommodating a 48MP primary sensor. There is no word on the other sensor, but it is likely to be a depth lens.

Also, considering this will debut as a budget handset we can expect the company to ship it with an LCD display that will offer an HD+ resolution. It remains to be seen which processor it will use as its brain of operations. However, it is likely to draw its power from an in-house HiSilicon Kirin chipset.

Also, if it comes with support for Google services is something which we still have confirmation about. Besides, Huawei has already launched the Y9 series in the market. And if we go by the moniker, the upcoming device sound like a toned-down version of the Huawei Y9. So, we will have to wait till some official teasers arrive or the leaks factory reveals some more details on the same.

