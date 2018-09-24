Huawei Y9 2019 gets TENAA certification with 6GB RAM, 4000mAh battery and more

Last week Huawei ARS-AL00 / ARS-TL00 has passed through TENAA certification. Now the Huawei JKM-AL00 receives certification from the Chinese certification website TENAA. The smartphone was said to be released as Y9 (2019). The listing revealed a similar design and specifications like the Honor 8X which was introduced earlier this month.

The listing suggests that the smartphone will arrive with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with narrow bezels and 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, dual rear camera and a 4000mAh battery. Here is the full specification of the smartphone revealed on TENAA.

According to TENAA listing, the Huawei Y9 will flaunt a 6.5-inch Full HD+2.5D curved glass display with the resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 with 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

The smartphone is said to be backed by a 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. You can also expand the memory up to 400GB with a microSD card.

On the optical front, the Huawei Y9 (2019) listed with dual camera setup on TENAA with the combination of a 20MP rear camera with LED flash, and 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone will house a 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Along with the vertically placed rear camera setup on the top left side of the panel. The back of the smartphone also houses a fingerprint scanner for security and one-touch unlock.

On the connectivity part, the Huawei Y9 (2019) offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. The dimensions of the phone are 162.4×77.1×8.05mm, and it weighs around 173grams.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery and expected to run on Android 8.1Oreo with EMUI 8.2. The smartphone is expected to come in black, pink, blue and purple color options. The company is expected to launch the device in the upcoming weeks.

Source