Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch slated for January 10, 2019

The Chinese technology giant Huawei has offered some impressive handsets last year for the masses. The company has introduced smartphones in the budget, mid-tier and premium categories with the Mate 20 series being the most recent. Like every year, Huawei is expected to bring a number of smartphones for the consumers in the coming period. One of the suggested upcoming Huawei smartphones which have been making some rounds over the web is the Huawei Y9 (2019).

The Huawei Y9 (2019) is the company's latest addition to its 'Y' series of smartphones and is the successor to Huawei Y9 (2018). This would be the first "Y" series smartphone which will be released in India. The affordable smartphone by the Chinese tech giant was earlier set to launch in India on January 7 in New Delhi, however, the company has postponed the release of the device. Now, the device is all set to launch on 10th January here in the country. The mid-range Huawei Y9 (2019) with a big display panel will be competing with the other mid-rangers in the country such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, the recently launched Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the Honor 8X.

Huawei Y9 (2019) specifications:

The Huawei Y9 (2019) as mentioned earlier flaunts a big 6.5-inch display panel with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. For imaging, the smartphone uses a dual-lens rear and front camera module. The rear camera comprises of a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor which has an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone makes use of a 13MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor that has an f/2.4 aperture.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset under the hood that clocks at 2.2GHz. The processor onboard is further coupled with a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU for graphics and 4/6GB RAM for multitasking. The device offers a storage space option of 64GB/ 128GB. The device will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo based on EMUI 8.2 skin on top out-of-the-box. Backing up the unit is a big 4,000mAh battery unit.

As for the pricing, the standard variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes with a price tag of RMB 1,499 (Rs 15,324 approx) and the 6GB variant comes with a price tag of RMB 1,999 (Rs 20,435 approx). The smartphone will be available as an Amazon exclusive product in India.

Image Source