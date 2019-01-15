ENGLISH

Huawei Y9 (2019) sale begins today at Amazon.in in India

The Huawei Y9 (2019) carries a price tag of Rs 15,990 and can be purchased from the e-commerce giant Amazon's website.

    The Chinese tech giant Huawei has recently launched its mid-range smartphone the Huawei Y9 (2019) in the Indian market. The smartphone is a successor of company's last year affordable Huawei Y9 (2018) smartphone and some of the key features of the device include a big notched display and a big 4,000mAh battery unit. The device packs some decent set of internals which makes it a good competition amongst the other popular mid-range smartphones in India including Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and Realme 2 etc. Now, the device is going up for sale starting today in the country.

    The Huawei Y9 (2019) carries a price tag of Rs 15,990 and can be purchased from the e-commerce giant Amazon's website. Huawei is also giving a boAt Rockerz Sports Bluetooth headphones worth Rs 2,990 without any charges on the purchase of the smartphone. Users will be able to select the device between Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue color options.

    Huawei Y9 (2919) specifications and features:

    The Huawei Y9 (2019) adorns a big 6.5-inch FHD+ FullView display with a 3D curved design that has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. This display panel is apt for media consumption and should offer an immersive video watching experience.

    The smartphone runs on an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset which is combined with a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU that takes care of all the graphics-intensive tasks. To take care of the multitasking, the Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with 4/6GB of RAM and offers a storage space of 64/128GB. The onboard storage on the device is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. To keep the device running, there is a 4,000mAh battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
