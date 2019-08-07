Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 EMUI Update Brings Slew OF New Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei launched its mid-range smartphone- the Huawei Y9 2019 last week in India. The pop-up selfie camera smartphone has received its first firmware update which brings along a bunch of new features. The device went up for sale today and will be available again via Amazon starting 12 AM (midnight). The details of the update are as follows:

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 EMUI Update Details:

Huawei has dished out EMUI 9.1 update for the handset over-the-air. If there is no notification available, you can visit the settings menu for a manual update. Coming to the changelog, the smartphone gets a GPU Turbo 3.0 feature for enhanced gaming experience and battery optimizations.

It also brings a Huawei Phone Clone feature for fast data transfer speeds to a new device. The smartphone has received a new EROFS file system which is primarily focused on improving the disk performance and random reading speed by up to 200 percent while saving 2GB system storage.

It also introduces a Huawei Vlog feature with one-click share options and new editing tools. This feature automatically edits the highlight videos with various filters and effects and also allows you to customize them.

Huawei Y9 2019 Primary Hardware Features:

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019runs on an in-house octa-core Kirin 710 and comes in single RAM and storage configuration of 4GB and 128GB respectively. It ships with Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9 interface. The handset features a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The triple-sensors at the rear offer a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 offers a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio, thin bezels sans the notch. For security, you get a standard rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature. The unit is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery which supports quick charging.

