Huawei Y9a With MediaTek G80 SoC Goes Official

Huawei has silently announced the Huawei Y9a which is a revamped version of the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus. The company has several products in its portfolio for the global market, out of which the Huawei Y9, is the latest entry. However, the name of the phone is not new to us. Earlier, various online listings of the phone had revealed its features.

Huawei Y9a: Specifications

The Huawei Y9a comes with a 6.63-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel along with a 92% screen-to-body ratio. It also offers a resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels. There is the MediaTek G80 SoC under its hood which is paired with up to 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The onboard storage of the Huawei Y9a can be further expanded via Huawei's proprietary NM SD card.

The device runs on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 with Huawei Mobile Services. The battery will be available in different capacities based on regions. It will pack a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging for the Middle East, Africa, and some countries in Middle Asia.

For the camera department, the device gets a circular design that is similar to the Huawei Mate30 Pro. The camera module is equipped with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP 120° ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP depth and macro shooters. Upfront, the phone has a pop-up module that accommodates the 16MP selfie camera.

In terms of size and weight, the Y9a measures 163.5 x 76.5 x 8.95mm dimension and weighs 197g. It will be sold in three colors such as Space Silver, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black. The onboard sensors include a gyroscope, compass, gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, and lastly a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security measures.

For connectivity aspects, it supports 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. The company is yet to reveal about price and availability of the smartphone.

