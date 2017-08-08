Hurry up! Honor 6X gets Rs. 1,000 off for three days

Huawei's sub-brand Honor appears to be focusing a lot on the Indian smartphone market. We recently came across a report that Honor is ramping up its offline presence in the country. Now, there is another interesting news for the prospective buyers of the Honor 6X.

Well, Honor has come up with an enticing offer on the best-selling Honor 6X smartphone that is exclusive to Amazon India. The brand has announced that the device priced starting from Rs. 12,999 will get a discount of Rs. 1,000 for a limited time period. To be precise, between August 9 and August 12, you can buy the Honor 6X at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 14,999 instead of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999.

This smartphone carries the credits for being one of the best smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000. The Honor 6X has been launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. Both the variants make use of an octa-core in-house Kirin 655 processor clocked at 1.7GHz.

Talking about the camera department, the Honor 6X features a 12MP main camera sensor at the rear with DTI pixel isolation technology and Prim ISP and an 8MP selfie snapper at the front. The selfie camera is claimed to feature the ability to render perfect looking selfies with the auto portrait touch-up software and self-adaptive skin color detection.

Bundled with the necessary connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and hybrid dual-SIM, the Honor 6X is powered by a 3340mAh battery claimed to render up to 600 hours of standby time and up to 11.5 hours of video playback. The battery also features fast charging support. The device runs on EMUI 4.1 OS that is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group is quoted stating, "Our goal has always been to bring premium quality technological devices to the customers at an affordable range and this offer is to ensure that our customers can avail our products at even more attractive prices. Honor 6X is among the best smartphones in its segment and has been widely appreciated for its superior design quality, dual camera innovation, and stellar performance."