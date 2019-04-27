ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyper Boost 2.0 coming to Realme 1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro soon

    The HyperBoost 2.0 feature will be rolled out with the ColorOS 6.0 update for these devices.

    By
    |

    Realme has announced that it will soon release a new update for its popular budget smartphones such as Realme 1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro. The company's CEO, Madhav Sheth, revealed this information related to the upcoming update for its older devices.

    Hyper Boost 2.0 coming to Realme 1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro soon

     

    The Realme 1, Realme U1 and the Realme 2 Pro will be receiving a ColorOS 6.0 update which will bring along some new features. All of the aforementioned Realme smartphones will get a Hyper Boost 2.0 feature with the new update. This technology was first announced by the company at the launch event of Realme 3 Pro.

    As for the functionality of the Hyper Boost 2.0 technology, this feature is primarily designed to enhance the gaming capability of the smartphones. This technology uses a Frame Boost and Touch Boost feature which improves the response time during the gameplay sessions. With this technology making its way to the Realme 1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro, users will be able to enjoy high-end games such as PUBG, Asphalt 9, etc.

    Just to recall, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched its mid-range Realme 3 Pro smartphone. The latest offering by the company which runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor which is clubbed with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

    For photography, the device comes with a dual-lens primary camera module with a 16MP lens (f/17) and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The 25MP selfie camera is placed inside the waterdrop notch on the top of the display. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device is fuelled by a 4050mAh battery with VOOC flash charge technology.

    via

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue