Hyper Boost 2.0 coming to Realme 1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro soon

The HyperBoost 2.0 feature will be rolled out with the ColorOS 6.0 update for these devices.

Realme has announced that it will soon release a new update for its popular budget smartphones such as Realme 1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro. The company's CEO, Madhav Sheth, revealed this information related to the upcoming update for its older devices.

The Realme 1, Realme U1 and the Realme 2 Pro will be receiving a ColorOS 6.0 update which will bring along some new features. All of the aforementioned Realme smartphones will get a Hyper Boost 2.0 feature with the new update. This technology was first announced by the company at the launch event of Realme 3 Pro.

As for the functionality of the Hyper Boost 2.0 technology, this feature is primarily designed to enhance the gaming capability of the smartphones. This technology uses a Frame Boost and Touch Boost feature which improves the response time during the gameplay sessions. With this technology making its way to the Realme 1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro, users will be able to enjoy high-end games such as PUBG, Asphalt 9, etc.

Just to recall, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched its mid-range Realme 3 Pro smartphone. The latest offering by the company which runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor which is clubbed with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device comes with a dual-lens primary camera module with a 16MP lens (f/17) and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The 25MP selfie camera is placed inside the waterdrop notch on the top of the display. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device is fuelled by a 4050mAh battery with VOOC flash charge technology.

