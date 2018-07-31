ENGLISH

iBall Aasaan 4 with talking keypad aimed at senior citizens launched for Rs. 3,499

This is the latest feature phone for the elderly.

By:

    iBall has announced the launch of a new phone aimed at the senior citizens. The iBall Aasaan 4 is targeted at the elderly as it comes with unique features we have seen before. The highlights are the presence of a talking keypad, a large display with large dialing keys, SOS feature and more.

    iBall Aasaan 4 with talking keypad launched for Rs. 3,499

    Notably, this is the latest device to be launched under this series. The iBall Aasaan 4 is priced at Rs. 3,499 and is available for purchase via offline. The online availability is yet to be known.

    iBall Aasaan 4 specifications

    This feature phone comes with a 2.31-inch display and a Braille keypad. The device gets the power from a 1800mAh battery operating under its hood. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 32GB of additional storage. With this memory capacity, the device can store over 200 SMS and 1000 contacts on the phonebook.

    Additionally, the latest feature phone from iBall also supports one touch buttons for phone lock, LED torch and wireless FM. It has a simple user interface to make operating of phones easier for senior citizens.

    Other interesting features

    The first and foremost feature of the iBall Aasaan 4 is the presence of a Braille & Talking keypad. The device will be highly suitable for the senior citizens and visually impaired users with this aspect. There are large dialing keys for the users who aren't used to Braille. This feature will activate the talking keypad feature, which speaks out the digits pressed in English. Also, there is a mobile tracker that alerts one of the preset family members as soon as a new SIM card is inserted into it.

    The device also comes with an SOS feature that will be handy for the users who need help during an emergency. Once the SOS button is pressed, it will alert people in the vicinity and also send emergency messages to 5 preset numbers.

    iBall Aasaan 4 also comes with Medicine reminder and Hearing Aid feature, which lets users get a better clarity during calls. The other aspects include 'Read and Write' support for SMS in regional languages, 10 Indian regional languages support and inbuilt FM Radio.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
