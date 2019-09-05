IFA 2019: Asus Announces ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition With 1TB Storage News oi-Karan Sharma

Asus has made a mark in the gaming smartphone segment in the last couple of years with its ROG phones. Now, at IFA 2019 the company has announced its latest ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition which comes with some special capabilities. It is a special edition of the ROG Phone 2 with some noticeable upgrades.

The newly announced ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition comes with 1TB of onboard storage along with a black matte paint job to make it different from the regular ROG Phone 2. Here are more details about the gaming smartphone.

Asus launched the ROG Phone 2 first in China back in July this year and this is an upgrade to the existing model. The special edition comes equipped with new features like 1TB of UFS 3.0 storage, and LTE Cat.20 connectivity. Besides, the gaming smartphone comes with the regular specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM.

The company has announced the price of the Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition for EUR 1,199 which is roughly around Rs. 95,200. Meanwhile, the regular model comes with a price tag of EUR 899 (approx Rs 71,400). So, for more 512GB storage up-gradation buyers will need to pay EUR 300 more than the regular price. Asus announced that the smartphone is up for pre-orders and will start shipping from September 20.

To recall, the ROG Phone 2 comes equipped with a 6.59-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display along with HDR10 support. The screen carries a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is fuelled with massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging Quick Charge 4.0 support. The company has not mentioned when the global market is going to see the launch of this gaming smartphone.

