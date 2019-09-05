ENGLISH

    Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Launched With Triple Rear Cameras And 2-Days Battery Life: IFA 2019

    By
    |

    Nokia has launched five new phones at the IFA 2019 which includes three feature phones and two new smartphones. Unlike every year, the company surprised its fan base by launching a rugged phone called the Nokia 800 Tough. Overall, the company has launched the Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 110, Nokia 2720 Flip, and the Nokia 800 Tough. The company has also announced the much-awaited 48MP Zeiss camera for the Nokia 7.2. Here are the details.

    Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Launched With 48MP Triple Rear Cameras: IFA 2019

     

    Nokia 6.2 Specification And Price

    The Nokia 6.2 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ pure display with HDR 10 support. The screen also carries a waterdrop notch and is protected by the Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, clubbed with a 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the software part, the Nokia 6.2 will run on Android 9 Pie.

    As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone is equipped with a circular triple rear camera with a combination of 16MP primary camera + 5MP depth sensor + 8MP with 118-degree wide-angle lens. The triple rear camera setup is also accompanied by an LED flash.

    Upfront, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

    The Nokia 6.2 is fuelled by a 3,500 mAh non-removable battery and the company claims that it is capable of delivering 2 days of battery life. The smartphone will be made available for sale in October with a starting price tag of EUR 199 (approx Rs. 15,800). The smartphone will be up for sale in Ceramic Black and Ice color options.

    Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Launched With 48MP Triple Rear Cameras: IFA 2019

     

    Nokia 7.2 Specification And Price

    The bigger sibling of the Nokia 6.2 - the Nokia 7.2 arrives with the same 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support. The screen carries a waterdrop notch along with 500nits brightness, and the Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone comes equipped with Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of onboard storage and runs on Android 9 Pie.

    On the optical front, the Nokia 7.2 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary + 5MP depth sensor + 8MP wide-angle shooter along with an LED Flash. The smartphone sports a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

    The Nokia 7.2 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery and the company claims that it can offer up to 2-days of battery life. The smartphone will be up for sale in Cyan Green, Charcoal, and Ice color option by the end of this month with a price tag of EUR 249 (approx. Rs. 19,800).

