IFA 2019: Samsung Galaxy Fold Finally Gets A Release Date News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Samsung has announced the re-launch of the Galaxy Fold. The device will be available in Korea starting September 6, followed by select countries including France, Germany, Singapore, UK, US, and others. The one-of-its-kind device will ship in Cosmos Black and Space Silver color options.

Besides, a 5G-ready variant will also be available in a few countries, letting users leverage the next generation network speeds to its potential.

Innovative Foldable Design

Speaking of the design, the Galaxy Fold allows access to your essentials on the cover display for one-hand usage when closed. When unfolded, you can you will be able to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more, on its 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display.

After reports of the Galaxy Fold design flaws surfaced, Samsung claims to have refined the design to ensure a better experience.

How Is It Different?

Samsung claims to have created an entirely new UX to change the way users interact with mobile devices. The Galaxy Fold can be an important tool for users to capture, share, and edit mobile content. With Multi-Active Window, users will be able to run multiple apps at once in real-time.

All the Galaxy Fold units offer exclusive access to customer care services - including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone. The company will soon elaborate its plans for respective markets.

What's At Its Heart?

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a 7.3" QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Display with 2152 x1536 resolution and 362ppi on the inside. The cover display is a 4.6" HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1680 x 720 and 399ppi. It is powered by a 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor backed by 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

It runs Android 9 Pie with the company's OneUI on top. The LTE model will have a dual SIM slot, while the 5G model will have a single SIM slot. Sensors on the device include capacitive fingerprint sensor (side), accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and an RGB light sensor.

The cover camera is a 10MP sensor while there is a front dual camera setup with a 10MP + 8MP. It also has a triple camera on the rear comprising of 16MP + 12MP + 12MP sensors.

The device will come bundled with the Galaxy Buds. The surround sound on the device comes with Dolby Atmos technology. As for the battery, the smartphone packs a 4380mAh (LTE model) and 4235mAh (5G model).

What We Think Of The Galaxy Fold

With the history that the device has, it would be hard for users to opt for the phone, despite the company claiming to have curbed the issues. Besides, the hefty price tag doesn't help the cause. But still, there would be a lot of technology enthusiasts who would want to get their hands on this device. We hope the company has produced a better-functioning product, putting the fiasco behind. We will have to wait for the consumer reactions before passing judgment.

