IFA 2019 To Witness Launch Of Nokia 5.2, 6.2, And 7.2: Watch Live Stream Here

IFA is one of the biggest tech shows which happens in Berlin every year. We have already noticed too many launches and announcements since morning and there are many companies in the queue to showcase their products.

HMD Global is also going to take the centre stage and launch three new Nokia smartphones today at IFA 2019. According to India timing, the launch event is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

IFA 2019: How To Watch Nokia Launch Live Stream

If you are interested in the event but couldn't make it to Berlin, then you can catch the live stream here. Like every year this time also the company is going to live stream the entire event on its global Nokia Mobile YouTube handle. So, no matter where you are across the globe you can witness the launch. We have also embedded the live stream link of the official page.

Viewers can also catch the live updates of the launch event on Nokia Mobile official Facebook Page. According to teasers and rumors, the company is planning to launch Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 7.2. The brand has also teased some posters on its official social media handles indicating the aforementioned product launch.

According to the report, HMD Global will launch smartphones in the budget segment. The upcoming handset is also expected to run on Android One Platform. Reports also suggest that the phones might come with Android 10 OS.

Nokia 7.2 is said to come equipped with 48MP Sony's IMX586 sensor along with a 120-degree wide-angle lens. Besides, the Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 6.2 is rumored to come fitted with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and powered with Snapdragon 660 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Stay tuned on Gizbot for the live updates from HMD Global's event at IFA 2019.

