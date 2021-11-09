India’s First 5G Phone Lava Agni Launched For Rs. 19,999; Here’s How It Can Beat Chinese Counterparts? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Brands like Realme, Poco, and other Chinese brands are already selling 5G-enabled devices at a budget price tag. Now, Lava has become the first Indian brand Lava to bring a 5G handset in the country -- the Lava Agni. Also, the smartphone comes under Rs. 20,000 segment, making it an affordable 5G-enabled device. Now check what India's first 5G phone Lava Agni offers and is it better than the Chinese devices.

Lava Agni 5G Design & Features

The smartphone has a sleek design and matte finish back. Upfront, the Lava Agni 5G sports a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP front-facing sensor. The phone has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage that is also expandable up to 256GB.

The Lava Agni 5G has a quad rear camera setup that houses the 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP depth and macro shooters. Camera features include an AI Mode, Super Night, and a Pro Mode. Moreover, the phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W charging. Other aspects include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, connectivity features, and so on.

Lava Agni 5G: How Is It Better Than Chinese Counterparts?

You might be thinking if you choose the Lava Agni 5G, you will have to compromise on some features. However, looking at the features, we can say the phone offers similar features and an even better camera, display, and powerful chip compared to the other Chinese devices at the same price segment.

Moreover, the Lava Agni supports only 3 5G bands. So, having just 3 bands is not as bad it looks. Since the device has used versatile bands especially the n78 5G band, which is used for budget and mid-range devices. The phone is also claimed to offer a better face unlock feature compared to its competitors. Also, it is packed with several camera features which will give you the best quality images.

Lava Agni 5G Price & Competitors In India

The Lava Agni 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. If you are pre-booking the phone from the Lava e-store by paying Rs. 500, can get the device at an introductory price of Rs. 17,999. It will go on sale starting November 18 at 12 PM via Amazon, Flipkart, and Lava e-store. The phone comes in a single Fiery Blue color option.

In this range, the Lava Agni 5G will be a great competitor to Chinese smartphones like the Oppo A53 5G, Vivo Y72 5G, and Realme 8s 5G. The Realme 8s runs the same Dimensity 810 (6nm) processor as the Lava Agni. However, you get better camera features on the Lava Agni 5G.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y72 5G is priced higher than the Lava Agni 5G but only offers dual cameras and an SD480 chip. So, Lava's smartphone is ahead here as well. Now, the choice is totally up to you whether you will choose the Indian brand or go for the Chinese device.

