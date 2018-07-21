ENGLISH

Indian iPhone users might suffer from deactivation due to TRAI's new regulations

Do Not Disturb 2.0 app is now available for Android smartphones

    TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) is pretty straightforward when it comes to laws and regulations related to telecom. And now, the authority has come up with a new set of regulations to offer improved user experience to the smartphone users in India.

    Indian iPhone users might suffer from deactivation from TRAI

    The new set of regulations or the rules are actually in favor of users, where the regulation is trying to cut down on the spam call that a user receives on a day to day basis. However, it looks like Apple is in big trouble due to the new regulation from TRAI, where it can ban all Apple iPhones in India if Apple does not obey the same.

    The Issue

    TRAI recently launched the Do Not Disturb 2.0 app on the Google Play Store. As the name suggests, the app will help the users to register into DND service to offer the privacy that a user seeks. However, the app does require permission to access calls and SMS logs and Apple is not ready to share that info (which is a confidential data according to Apple) and Apple is saying that the DND 2.0 app is violating the user' privacy and the company is not ready to share that kind of information.

    TRAI wants to release the Do Not Disturb 2.0 app on iOS and Apple is not permitting to do so due to the above-mentioned issue.

    TRAI regulations say

    Every Access Provider shall ensure, within six months' time, that all smartphone devices registered on its network support the permissions required for the functioning of such Apps as prescribed in the regulations 6(2)(e) and regulations 23(2)(d);

    Provided that where such devices do not permit functioning of such Apps as prescribed in regulations 6(2)(e) and regulations 23(2)(d), Access Providers shall, on the order or direction of the Authority, derecognize such devices from their telecom networks.

    Conclusion

    The Do Not Disturb 2.0 is currently available on Google Play Store and Android OS does give the required permission to (to access calls and SMS log) and a user has to give an one-time permission for the app at the time of install. However, it looks like Apple is not ready to compromise with the user's data and in return, TRAI could actually ban all the iPhones. However, TRAI can use some of the tools from Apple Home Kit in iOS 12, which does allow some sort of access to call and SMS logs.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 16:52 [IST]
