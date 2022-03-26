Indian Poco X4 Pro 5G Almost Confirmed To Support 67W Sonic Charging News oi-Vivek

While we are just a few days away from the official launch of the Poco X4 Pro 5G, the brand has been teasing several features of the upcoming X series smartphone. Now, the brand has almost confirmed that the Poco X4 Pro 5G will support 67W Sonic charging technology, similar to the recently launched Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

The brand claims that the Poco X4 Pro 5G's 67W Sonic charge can refill 50 percent of the battery in just 15 minutes. Again, the charging speed of the Poco X4 Pro 5G is expected to be identical to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. And the Poco X4 Pro 5G is also likely to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and should last at least for a day even for heavy users.

This information confirms the fact that the Poco X4 Pro 5G is indeed a reworked variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G with a different primary camera. The only difference between the Poco X4 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G seems to be the camera. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a 108MP primary camera, the Poco X4 Pro 5G has a 64MP primary camera.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM along with support for virtual RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to launch with Android 11 OS with custom MIUI 13 skin on top with Poco launcher with options like app tray and more.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Expected Price

The Poco X4 Pro 5G, despite being similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is likely to cost less. Given the base model of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs. 20,999, the Poco X4 Pro 5G's base variant is expected to cost less than Rs. 20,000, and the pricing of the Poco X4 Pro 5G is similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G variant.

If you want a smartphone that is as good as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G with a slight downgrade on the camera, then the Poco X4 Pro 5G might be the right fit. The Poco X4 Pro 5G will launch on March 28, 2022, and we should get all the details regarding the same.

Best Mobiles in India